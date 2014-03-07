BEIJING, March 7 China's yuan exchange rate will be basically stable this year though there will be two-way fluctuations, Yi Gang, a central bank vice governor, said on Friday.

Yi also said on the sidelines of China's annual parliament meeting that the fluctuation range of the yuan exchange rate depends on the market situation.

He reiterated that recent two-way fluctuations of yuan were perfectly normal. (Reporting By Ran Li and Kevin Yao)