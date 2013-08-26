HONG KONG Aug 26 China Construction Bank's
chief risk officer Zeng Jianhua said on
Monday that the central bank is currently seeking industry input
on a plan to allow commercial banks to issue certificates of
deposit (CD).
Zeng said the plan may be implemented this year. Such a move
would constitute another step towards liberalising China's
domestic interest rates.
Reuters reported exclusively last week that China's top
banks are expected to win approval for the issuance of tens of
billions of yuan in negotiable certificates of deposit that
would initially be sold in China's interbank market, but which
could eventually be sold to household and corporate
depositors.
(Reporting by Rachel Lee and Zhang Hongmei; Writnig by Gabriel
Wildau; Editing by Kazunori Takada)