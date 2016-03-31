SHANGHAI, March 31 The People's Bank of China
(PBOC) reported data on its derivatives holdings positions in
forwards and futures in foreign currencies versus the yuan for
the first time on Thursday.
The move should help address appeals from investors and the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the central bank cast
more light on its derivatives holdings, given allegations that
it has been using currency swaps and other derivatives to
intervene in offshore forex markets to support its currency.
The lines on short positions and long positions appears in a
spreadsheet that could be downloaded from a table published by
the PBOC on its website on Thursday afternoon.
It shows that the central bank holds a nominal short
position of $28.9 billion and $2.438 billion worth of total long
positions.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Robert Birsel)