SHANGHAI, March 31 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) reported data on its derivatives holdings positions in forwards and futures in foreign currencies versus the yuan for the first time on Thursday.

The move should help address appeals from investors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the central bank cast more light on its derivatives holdings, given allegations that it has been using currency swaps and other derivatives to intervene in offshore forex markets to support its currency.

That intervention helped dissuade investors from moving their capital out of yuan assets, risking domestic economic stability, but was criticised for being opaque and contrary to Beijing's commitments to let market forces set the price of the currency.

The lines on short positions and long positions appears in a spreadsheet that could be downloaded from a table published by the PBOC on its website on Thursday afternoon.

It shows that the central bank holds a nominal short position of $28.9 billion and $2.438 billion worth of total long positions.

"The nominal short position ... mainly reflects PBC's FX forward position with commercial banks to meet the demand of enterprises to hedge their liabilities denominated in foreign currencies," the bank said in a note with the table.

"The PBC will continue providing forward hedging products based on real needs, to help enterprises hedge exchange rate risk properly. Therefore, these FX forward operations will have little effect on the size of FX reserves in the future." (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Robert Birsel)