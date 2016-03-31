(Adds background, detail from bank)
SHANGHAI, March 31 The People's Bank of China
(PBOC) reported data on its derivatives holdings positions in
forwards and futures in foreign currencies versus the yuan for
the first time on Thursday.
The move should help address appeals from investors and the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the central bank cast
more light on its derivatives holdings, given allegations that
it has been using currency swaps and other derivatives to
intervene in offshore forex markets to support its currency.
That intervention helped dissuade investors from moving
their capital out of yuan assets, risking domestic economic
stability, but was criticised for being opaque and contrary to
Beijing's commitments to let market forces set the price of the
currency.
The lines on short positions and long positions appears in a
spreadsheet that could be downloaded from a table published by
the PBOC on its website on Thursday afternoon.
It shows that the central bank holds a nominal short
position of $28.9 billion and $2.438 billion worth of total long
positions.
"The nominal short position ... mainly reflects PBC's FX
forward position with commercial banks to meet the demand of
enterprises to hedge their liabilities denominated in foreign
currencies," the bank said in a note with the table.
"The PBC will continue providing forward hedging products
based on real needs, to help enterprises hedge exchange rate
risk properly. Therefore, these FX forward operations will have
little effect on the size of FX reserves in the future."
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Robert Birsel)