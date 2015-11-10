BEIJING Nov 10 The central People's Bank of China will keep improving its macro-control efforts as it promotes financial reform and opening up, state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday cited vice governor Yi Gang as saying.

The central bank "will continue to bring forth innovative and effective macro-control methods to maintain financial stability and further promote the readjustment of foreign exchange management to continue opening up", he said, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)