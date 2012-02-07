BRIEF-Halogen Software says to be acquired by Saba Software
* Board supports an all-cash purchase price of C$12.50 per share
BEIJING Feb 7 Banks must provide loans to first-home buyers, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Tuesday, the first time the central bank has explicitly directed the country's lenders to be generous to mortgage applicants.
To encourage banks to aid the economy's weak points, the central bank also told banks to lend more to the agricultural sector and areas that are vital to people's living as a way to better serve the real economy, according to the statement on PBOC website (www.pbc.gov.cn).
It added that China will push forward asset securitisation in 2012 and will encourage the development of "safe, simple and appropriate" financial derivatives. (Reporting by Zhou Xin, Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Board supports an all-cash purchase price of C$12.50 per share
* Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc reports 6.6 percent passive stake in tetra technologies inc as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kPQByw) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Feb 23 Germany's record budget surplus is not as big as it seems and the federal government's fiscal room to maneuver is rather limited, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.