By Lomi Kriel

PANAMA CITY, March 17 China will speed up reforms to open its capital account now that People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan has been reappointed, a senior central bank official said on Sunday.

PBOC Deputy Governor Yi Gang said China was pushing ahead with reforms to markets and the capital account, which remain tightly controlled, amid market demand for freer access to the tightly managed yuan currency.

"We are making tremendous progress in the capital account convertibility," he told Reuters on the sidelines of Inter-American Development Bank meetings in Panama.

Zhou, who took the helm of the PBOC in 2002, was reappointed on Saturday. He has led the drive to liberalize interest rates and abolish the yuan's peg to the U.S. dollar.

China, which wants to internationalize the yuan and eventually make it a world reserve currency, is expected to make it basically convertible by 2015, or 2020 at the latest.

Yi said reforms already meant qualified institutional investors were more easily able to invest in China, pointing to inflows of $40 billion by the end of last year, and it was also easier for qualified domestic investors to invest offshore.

He expected a steady further flow of funds under the programs.

"When they (investors) apply, we can have better service, for example, in terms of the approval process would be quick and convenient, so that kind of procedure will be further improved to facilitate those who want to invest in China," Yi said.

"It's very convenient, and for those who are in China who want to invest abroad, it's very convenient. The process will be sped up now (that the governor has been approved.)"

Current restrictions mean foreign companies hold about four times more Chinese currency than they can invest in the country, based on Reuters calculations of official data on cross-border trade settled in yuan.

The PBOC worries that a build-up of yuan stranded offshore would discourage foreigners from holding the Chinese currency if a storm of volatility were to hit.

China, which has agreed to swap lines with more than 15 other countries as part of its yuan internationalization drive, was also close to finalizing new or renewed currency agreements with Brazil, Argentina and Britain, Yi said.

These promote use of the yuan in trade and investment.

"We are looking forward to signing a local currency swap with Brazil in the near future," he said.

"We are in the process of talking with Argentina and trying to renew that swap agreement. We are negotiating that swap agreement, and it won't take too long."

The Bank of England said last month it would work with China's central bank to sign a final agreement on a reciprocal three-year yuan-sterling swap and Yi said he did not expect the process to take much longer.

Similar agreements with other Latin American nations and the central banks of Japan, the euro zone and the United States would depend on whether there was demand, Yi said.

"This is a market-driven process. I think if both parties think a swap agreement is helpful, why not do it? I think in reality it shows that it's very convenient, and it's also a factor of stabilization."

Yi also urged the Group of 20 nations to stick to an agreement made in Moscow last month not to engage in competitive currency devaluations. The Bank of Japan is the latest major central bank to pump extra liquidity into its economy, sparking new fears of a currency war.

"We are closely watching what's going on, and we will continue to do that, and certainly in our policy consideration we will consider what's going on in a careful way," he said when asked about Japan.

"For G20 (countries) we should basically consistently do what we have agreed in Moscow and before. We want to, we're against the currency war, we're against all types of protectionism," he said.

