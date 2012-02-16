BEIJING Feb 16 China will make every effort to prevent systematic or regional risks to financial stability in 2012, the central bank said in a statement published on Thursday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) pledge came as China's state-directed banking system is attempting to clean up $1.7 trillion in debts amassed by local governments and address risks in an underground system of private lending.

Liu Shiyu, a PBOC vice governor, said in the statement that China would pay close attention to risks in local banks, non-bank financial institutions and private lending in 2012.

"The financial stability situation will become more grim (in 2012 than 2011), and the tasks more arduous," Liu said in the statement, which provided a summary of PBOC's recent working conference on financial stability. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)