SHANGHAI, March 4 China's central bank has cut the interest rate on its short term lending facility (SLF) for its local branches, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Overnight rates will be reduced to 4.5 percent from 5 percent, while seven-day rates will fall to 5.5 percent from 7 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

In contrast to 2014, no new 14-day facilities will be extended in 2015, they said.

The overall SLF quota will be increased by 220 billion yuan ($35.08 billion) to 340 billion yuan, the sources added.

Banks may apply to access the short term lending facility to cover temporary, short-term gaps in liquidity. ($1 = 6.2712 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Nate Taplin; Editing by Kazunori Takada)