BEIJING Jan 4 China's central bank said on
Monday it had extended 135 million yuan ($20.66 million) of
loans to local financial institutions under a standing lending
facility (SLF) in December.
The new loans are intended to inject cash into the banking
system to support the economy, the People's Bank of China said
in a statement on its website.
The total outstanding amount of such lending facility loans
was 40 million yuan at end-December, the central bank said.
The PBOC cut the lending rate for such loans on Nov. 19. The
new overnight rate is now 2.75 percent and the seven-day rate is
3.25 percent, effective from Nov. 20.
($1 = 6.5340 Chinese yuan)
