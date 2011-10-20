SHANGHAI Oct 20 China's national pension fund
added a total of 16 new stocks listed on the Shanghai and
Shenzhen exchanges to its investment portfolio in September, the
Securities Times reported on Thursday, adding to recent reports
that the government had moved in to support the country's
struggling stock markets.
Citing a monthly settlement report, the paper said the $130
billion National Social Security Fund had invested in a total of
180 stocks on both exchanges at the end of the third-quarter, up
from 168 last year.
The paper did not list the new companies the state pension
fund invested in.
Local media has reported that the state pension fund has
pumped billions into the local stock markets to shore up
confidence, while a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund also
said this month that it was buying more shares in the country's
big banks.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has slumped
15 percent so far this year, dogged by persistent worries over
monetary tightening and concern about momentum in the world's
second-biggest economy.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner)