SHANGHAI Oct 20 China's national pension fund added a total of 16 new stocks listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges to its investment portfolio in September, the Securities Times reported on Thursday, adding to recent reports that the government had moved in to support the country's struggling stock markets.

Citing a monthly settlement report, the paper said the $130 billion National Social Security Fund had invested in a total of 180 stocks on both exchanges at the end of the third-quarter, up from 168 last year.

The paper did not list the new companies the state pension fund invested in.

Local media has reported that the state pension fund has pumped billions into the local stock markets to shore up confidence, while a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund also said this month that it was buying more shares in the country's big banks.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has slumped 15 percent so far this year, dogged by persistent worries over monetary tightening and concern about momentum in the world's second-biggest economy. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)