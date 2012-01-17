SHANGHAI Jan 17 China's National Council for Social Security Fund (NCSSF) has obtained mandates from a provincial government to help manage 100 billion yuan (15.8 billion) worth of local pension funds, a landmark move that could boost stock and bond markets, the official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

The bulk of the money is expected to be invested in fixed-income assets, while an estimated 30-40 percent of the funds could go into the stock market, the newspaper said, without identifying the province or the source.

NCSSF Chairman Dai Xianglong had suggested permitting the social pension funds managed by the country's provincial governments, which are worth about 1.8 trillion yuan, to invest in the stock market in hopes of improving returns, local media reported earlier.

Currently such funds can only invest in bank deposits and central government bonds, resulting in negative real returns over the past decade, Dai had said.

NCSSF currently manages national pension funds on behalf of the central governments. The fund had 856.7 billion yuan in assets under management at the end of 2010, and is projected to hit 1.5 trillion yuan by 2015, according to its annual report.

It's not clear whether other provinces would follow suit to give investment mandates to NCSSF, or whether a separate agency would be set up manage such money, the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ken Wills)