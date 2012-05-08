SHANGHAI May 8 China's securities regulator is considering giving preferential tax treatment to long-term investors such as pension funds, the Securities Times reported on Tuesday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is in discussion with relevant government bodies about this measure and is also studying ways to grant banks' wealth management products access to the capital markets, the newspaper said.

China has been encouraging long-term institutional investors to buy stocks and bonds as part of efforts to improve market stability and protect investor interests.

China is considering rules to standardise when and how state pension funds can be invested in the country's stock and bond markets, the official China Securities Journal reported on April 26. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Melanie Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)