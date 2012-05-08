BRIEF-PKO TFI reduces stake in Polimex to 5.4 pct
* PKO TFI reduced stake in the company to 5.4 percent from 14.8 percent on Feb. 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI May 8 China's securities regulator is considering giving preferential tax treatment to long-term investors such as pension funds, the Securities Times reported on Tuesday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is in discussion with relevant government bodies about this measure and is also studying ways to grant banks' wealth management products access to the capital markets, the newspaper said.
China has been encouraging long-term institutional investors to buy stocks and bonds as part of efforts to improve market stability and protect investor interests.
China is considering rules to standardise when and how state pension funds can be invested in the country's stock and bond markets, the official China Securities Journal reported on April 26. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Melanie Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* PKO TFI reduced stake in the company to 5.4 percent from 14.8 percent on Feb. 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 President Donald Trump told several chief executives of large insurance companies on Monday that 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for the Affordable Care Act as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to repeal the measure.
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The London Stock Exchange (LSE) had doubts about the suitability of Deutsche Boerse CEO Carsten Kengeter to lead a combined company after insider trading allegations were made against him, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.