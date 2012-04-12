SHANGHAI, April 12 China's state pension fund,
the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), has significant room
to increase investments in major state-owned enterprises (SOEs)
given its expansion in assets, Xinhua News Agency quoted fund
Chairman Dai Xianglong as saying on Thursday.
Dai said at a recent forum that the NSSF would support the
development of companies controlled by the central government by
investing in them directly and indirectly.
The NSSF can invest up to 20 percent of its assets in
central government-controlled companies and as much as 10
percent in private equity funds, some of which also invest in
SOEs.
The NSSF managed assets worth 869 billion yuan ($137.8
billion) in 2011, up from 856.7 billion yuan in 2010.
Dai predicted earlier this year that the fund would expand
its asset base to 1.5 trillion yuan by 2015.
($1 = 6.3081 Chinese yuan)
