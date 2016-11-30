BRIEF-Thaihot Group to buy 67 pct stake in construction firm at 240 mln yuan
* Says it plans to buy 67 percent stake in Jiangxi-based construction firm at price of 240 million yuan
BEIJING Nov 30 China's National Council for Social Security Fund has selected four banks to be custodians for its basic pension insurance fund, it said in an online statement on Tuesday.
The four banks are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , Bank of China , Bank of Communications and China Merchants Bank , according to the statement, which did not provide further details. (Reporting by Beijing finance team; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says it plans to buy 67 percent stake in Jiangxi-based construction firm at price of 240 million yuan
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015