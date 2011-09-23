BEIJING, Sept 23 China is aiming to extend old-age pension coverage to all senior citizens by 2015, the government said on Friday, but admitted it would face big challenges dealing with a rapidly ageing society.

Economists and demographers say China will be the first country in the world to age before it gets rich.

Once seen as key to averting an over-population disaster, China's rules restricting family size to usually one child in cities and two in the countryside, now threaten its economic future, many demographers say.

They say there will be fewer people left to pay and care for an increasingly grey population.

In a policy paper published on the central government's website www.gov.cn, the cabinet said China's population aged 60 and above would rise from 178 million at present, to 221 million by 2015.

That would increase their proportion of the entire population from 13.3 percent to 16 percent, it added.

"In the coming 20 years, the rate of ageing in our country will increase, and the population of seniors will double by 2030. Dealing with the issue of ageing will be an arduous task," the plan said.

"We must recognise the importance and urgency of it."

By 2015, the senior population in both rural and urban areas would be "totally covered by the pension insurance system", it added, without providing details of how that would happen or be financed. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sophie Hares)