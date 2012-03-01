* 120,000 bpd CDU, 3 mln tpy FCC to close late March-end
April
* March crude runs down from Feb, gasoline exports largely
steady
* April crude runs and gasoline exports to fall sharply
(Adds details)
BEIJING, March 1 PetroChina Co Ltd
plans to shut down a 120,000-barrel-per-day
(bpd) crude distillation unit at its largest Dalian refinery for
maintenance from about March 25 to the end of April, an industry
source said on Thursday.
The maintenance would also include a
3-million-tonne-per-year (tpy) fluid catalytic cracking (FCC)
unit, the source said, adding that crude runs in Dalian would
fall to about 275,500 bpd in March from 339,800 bpd last month
as a result.
The source said gasoline exports from the refinery in March
would be close to February exports of about 90,000 tonnes, but
crude runs and gasoline exports would fall sharply in April due
to the maintenance, the source added.
Asia's gasoline supplies have been tight because of strong
demand from Southeast Asia. Indonesia is expected to import high
volumes of gasoline in March, after a record high 9.5 million
barrels of 88-octane gasoline in February.
(Reporting by Judy Hua in BEIJING and Seng Li Peng in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)