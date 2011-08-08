BEIJING Aug 8 PetroChina has shut down its Hohhot refinery in the northern Inner Mongolia region and focused on construction of new equipment that will more than triple the refinery's capacity, the China Petroleum Daily reported on Monday.

A 30,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) and corresponding secondary units were shut down permanently last week after 19 years of operation, it said.

Last July, the Hohhot refinery started building new units that will boost its refining capacity to 100,000 bpd. The new units are expected to go on stream between June and August 2012, it said.

After the expansion, the refinery could offer 2.12 million tonnes of diesel, 1.71 million tonnes of gasoline and 200,000 tonnes of jet fuel a year to Inner Mongolia and neighbouring Shanxi province.

The local government has said the expansion would cost 7.8 billion yuan ($1.21 billion). ($1 = 6.440 yuan)

