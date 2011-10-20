BEIJING Oct 20 PetroChina , China's second-biggest refiner, said it will suffer refining losses of more than 50 billion yuan ($7.84 billion) this year if fuel prices remain at their current level for the rest of the year.

Senior executives, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the company's annual general meeting in Beijing, also said they welcomed possible reforms that would give individual firms more say in the way they set prices for fuel, but added that now was not the right time to make the changes.

They also said that reforms to China's resource tax regime would cost the company 29 billion yuan per year if crude oil prices stay at around $100 per barrel. The company paid around 4 billion yuan under previous rules.

PetroChina faces a total tax bill of more than 300 billion yuan this year, with the group company, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), expected to pay more than 400 billion yuan.

The company also said that CNPC's overseas oil and gas output would hit 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2011, with half of that owned by CNPC on an equity basis. ($1 = 6.378 yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua, Xu Wan and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)