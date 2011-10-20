(Refiles with correct formatting)

* Says fuel prices should not be set by oil companies yet

* Resource tax revamp could cost company 29 bln yuan per year

* Price still stumbling block for Sino-Russia gas pipeline

* Now eyeing Canada, Australia for acquisitions

By Judy Hua and Wan Xu

BEIJING, Oct 20 PetroChina , China's second-biggest refiner, said its refining losses may hit $7.8 billion this year if fuel prices stay at their current level for the rest of 2011, and it will also be burdened by higher taxes.

China's refiners have struggled as a result of a government pricing system that prevents them from fully passing on their costs to consumers.

Despite the government caps on refined products, however, PetroChina's profits from its dominant upstream oil production business have outweighed losses in the refining business. In the first half of this year, it reported 66 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) in overall net profit.

PetroChina Chairman Jiang Jiemin and Vice Chairman Zhou Jiping told reporters on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting in Beijing that the company welcomed reforms to improve the fuel pricing regime in China but said now was not the right time to give individual firms more say in the way they set prices.

"We don't think it is suitable to let oil companies set fuel prices now because of the complicated domestic economic situation, such as high CPI levels," said Zhou Jiping. "Currently, fuel prices should still be set by the state to ensure market order and healthy economic growth."

A plan to revamp China's fuel pricing system was submitted to the State Council, the country's cabinet, in a bid to bring domestic prices more in line with market costs, Reuters reported last week.

China currently sets retail fuel prices according to the prices of a basket of international crudes over a 22-working-day cycle. Prices are normally adjusted when global oil prices move beyond a 4-percent range over the period.

The government last cut retail ceiling prices for gasoline and diesel by about 3 percent in early October, taking prices off record highs at a time when headline inflation eased from a three-year peak.

Since the fuel scheme began in January 2009, the government has raised retail fuel prices by about 50 percent. This has lagged the more than 70-percent rise in crude prices.

RESOURCE TAX BALLOONS

Zhou said reforms to China's resource tax regime would cost the company, China's largest oil and gas producer, 29 billion yuan per year if crude oil prices stay at around $100 per barrel. It paid around 4 billion yuan under previous rules.

A nationwide resource tax on domestic sales of crude oil and natural gas takes effect on November 1. PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC Ltd will pay a rate of 5 percent to 10 percent on oil and gas sales, rather than the previous quantity-based system.

PetroChina faces a tax bill of more than 300 billion yuan this year, including more than 100 billion yuan of windfall tax. The tax bill of the group, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), was expected to exceed 400 billion yuan.

Zhou said the government "is actively studying" a plan to raise the threshold of windfall tax on domestic oil and gas production to ease the tax burdens of oil companies.

His comments echoed remarks by Sinopec's president to Reuters last week that the government planned to raise the starting point of windfall tax from the previous $40 a barrel.

OVERSEAS PROFITS

The company also said CNPC's overseas oil and gas output would hit 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2011, with half of that owned by CNPC on an equity basis, Jiang said.

"The company's overseas production, revenue and profits this year will all be at historically high levels," Jiang said.

PetroChina still aimed to acquire upstream assets overseas. Vice-chairman Zhou added that the company was currently looking at potential projects in Canada and Australia.

Jiang also said that China and Russia had "basically agreed" on the route and technological issues for the western section of a cross-border natural gas pipeline project, but the two sides were still unable to agree on a price.

He said the eastern part of the project would eventually be capable of delivering 38 billion cubic metres a year to China, while the western section would deliver 30 billion cubic meters.

Russia said last week it was nearing the final stage of a deal to supply China with up to 68 billion cubic metres of gas a year over 30 years.

PetroChina shares fell 2.6 percent in Hong Kong on Thursday, lagging a 1.8 percent drop in the Heng Seng Index. ($1=6.378 yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua, Wan Xu and David Stanway)