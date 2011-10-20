(Refiles with correct formatting)
* Says fuel prices should not be set by oil companies yet
* Resource tax revamp could cost company 29 bln yuan per
year
* Price still stumbling block for Sino-Russia gas pipeline
* Now eyeing Canada, Australia for acquisitions
By Judy Hua and Wan Xu
BEIJING, Oct 20 PetroChina ,
China's second-biggest refiner, said its refining losses may hit
$7.8 billion this year if fuel prices stay at their current
level for the rest of 2011, and it will also be burdened by
higher taxes.
China's refiners have struggled as a result of a government
pricing system that prevents them from fully passing on their
costs to consumers.
Despite the government caps on refined products, however,
PetroChina's profits from its dominant upstream oil production
business have outweighed losses in the refining business. In the
first half of this year, it reported 66 billion yuan ($10.3
billion) in overall net profit.
PetroChina Chairman Jiang Jiemin and Vice Chairman Zhou
Jiping told reporters on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting
in Beijing that the company welcomed reforms to improve the fuel
pricing regime in China but said now was not the right time to
give individual firms more say in the way they set prices.
"We don't think it is suitable to let oil companies set fuel
prices now because of the complicated domestic economic
situation, such as high CPI levels," said Zhou Jiping.
"Currently, fuel prices should still be set by the state to
ensure market order and healthy economic growth."
A plan to revamp China's fuel pricing system was submitted
to the State Council, the country's cabinet, in a bid to bring
domestic prices more in line with market costs, Reuters reported
last week.
China currently sets retail fuel prices according to the
prices of a basket of international crudes over a 22-working-day
cycle. Prices are normally adjusted when global oil prices move
beyond a 4-percent range over the period.
The government last cut retail ceiling prices for gasoline
and diesel by about 3 percent in early October, taking prices
off record highs at a time when headline inflation eased from a
three-year peak.
Since the fuel scheme began in January 2009, the government
has raised retail fuel prices by about 50 percent. This has
lagged the more than 70-percent rise in crude prices.
RESOURCE TAX BALLOONS
Zhou said reforms to China's resource tax regime would cost
the company, China's largest oil and gas producer, 29 billion
yuan per year if crude oil prices stay at around $100 per
barrel. It paid around 4 billion yuan under previous rules.
A nationwide resource tax on domestic sales of crude oil and
natural gas takes effect on November 1. PetroChina, Sinopec
and CNOOC Ltd will pay a rate of
5 percent to 10 percent on oil and gas sales, rather than the
previous quantity-based system.
PetroChina faces a tax bill of more than 300 billion yuan
this year, including more than 100 billion yuan of windfall tax.
The tax bill of the group, the China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC), was expected to exceed 400 billion yuan.
Zhou said the government "is actively studying" a plan to
raise the threshold of windfall tax on domestic oil and gas
production to ease the tax burdens of oil companies.
His comments echoed remarks by Sinopec's president to
Reuters last week that the government planned to raise the
starting point of windfall tax from the previous $40 a barrel.
OVERSEAS PROFITS
The company also said CNPC's overseas oil and gas output
would hit 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2011, with
half of that owned by CNPC on an equity basis, Jiang said.
"The company's overseas production, revenue and profits this
year will all be at historically high levels," Jiang said.
PetroChina still aimed to acquire upstream assets overseas.
Vice-chairman Zhou added that the company was currently looking
at potential projects in Canada and Australia.
Jiang also said that China and Russia had "basically agreed"
on the route and technological issues for the western section of
a cross-border natural gas pipeline project, but the two sides
were still unable to agree on a price.
He said the eastern part of the project would eventually be
capable of delivering 38 billion cubic metres a year to China,
while the western section would deliver 30 billion cubic meters.
Russia said last week it was nearing the final stage of a
deal to supply China with up to 68 billion cubic metres of gas a
year over 30 years.
PetroChina shares fell 2.6 percent in Hong Kong on Thursday,
lagging a 1.8 percent drop in the Heng Seng Index.
($1=6.378 yuan)
(Reporting by Judy Hua, Wan Xu and David Stanway)