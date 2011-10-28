BEIJING Oct 28 PetroChina Co Ltd

, China's second-largest refiner, said all of its refineries have completed maintenance from early October and are running at full rates to boost fuel production amid a diesel shortage.

Average daily crude runs at PetroChina rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier to 410,000 tonnes since early this month, while daily output of oil products rose 9 percent year on year to 265,000 tonnes, according to a report posted on the website of its parent company China National Petroleum Corp (www.cnpc.com.cn).

PetroChina bought 5.6 million tonnes of diesel from external sources in the third quarter of this year, up 51 percent from a year earlier, it said. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)