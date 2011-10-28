* Daily crude runs +5.7 pct y/y to 410,000 tonnes since early Oct

* Daily oil product production +9 pct y/y to 265,000 tonnes

* Diesel imports at 280,000 tonnes since July, 122 pct higher than all 2010

* Diesel imports at 120,000 tonnes so far in Oct (Adds imports data, details)

BEIJING, Oct 28 PetroChina Co Ltd

, China's second-largest refiner, has asked its refineries to run at full rates to boost fuel production and has raised diesel imports since July to overcome domestic diesel shortages.

PetroChina has imported 280,000 tonnes of diesel since July, 122 percent more than its whole diesel imports in 2010. Diesel imports so far in October stood at 120,000 tonnes, according to a report posted on the website of its parent company, China National Petroleum Corp (www.cnpc.com.cn).

All of its refineries have completed maintenance from early October and are running at full rates, it said.

Average daily crude runs at PetroChina rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier to 410,000 tonnes since early this month, while daily output of oil products rose 9 percent year on year to 265,000 tonnes, it said.

PetroChina bought 5.6 million tonnes of diesel from external sources in the third quarter of this year, up 51 percent from a year earlier, it added.

External sources mainly include private teapot refineries as well as rival top Asian refiner Sinopec , industry sources said.

Sinopec said earlier this week that its diesel stocks have fallen to less than 10 days' worth of sales and it plans to raise crude throughput to a record of 18.3 million tonnes in November to replenish inventories.

The shrinking inventories resulted from reduced production at private refiners, which have slashed operations in the face of falling or negative margins following a cut in retail fuel prices earlier this month. These plants make up some 20 percent of China's fuel supply, Sinopec has said. (Reporting by Judy Hua, Jim Bai and David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis and Ken Wills)