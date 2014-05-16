BEIJING May 16 PetroChina's
overseas operations chief Bo Qiliang is under official
investigation after being removed from his post, a company
source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Earlier on Friday, PetroChina said in a filing with the
Shanghai Stock Exchange that Bo had left his post due to a
change in job role, but did not give a reason.
Bo will be replaced by Lu Gongxun, the former head of
PetroChina in Kazakhstan.
PetroChina spokesman Mao Zefeng reiterated the stock
exchange statement but declined further comment when asked by
Reuters.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Michael Martina; Editing by
Alison Williams)