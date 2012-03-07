UPDATE 9-Oil up 2 pct as OPEC chief sees higher compliance with cuts
* Too early to say if supply cut deal should be extended -Barkindo
BEIJING, March 7 A new 200,000-barrel-per-day refinery currently being constructed by PetroChina in southwest China's Sichuan province is expected to start trial production in December, a local government official said on Wednesday.
The official was speaking on the sidelines of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Too early to say if supply cut deal should be extended -Barkindo
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 Part of the shut Enbridge Inc 2A pipeline will need to be drained for several days, Canada's National Energy Board said on Tuesday, without giving an estimation of when it will be back online.
Feb 21 Wall Street is pushing back against a proposed rule to force U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc to hold more capital against investments in commodities, placing what some see as an overly restrictive limit on banks' ties to the sector.