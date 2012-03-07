(Corrects spelling of Sichuan official's name throughout)

BEIJING, March 7 Trial production will kick off in December at a new 200,000-barrel-per-day refinery being built by PetroChina in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, a local government official said on Wednesday.

Tang Limin, the head of Sichuan's provincial economic planning bureau, was speaking on the sidelines of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress.

Sichuan's first major refinery, located in the city of Pengzhou, is expected to process crude oil delivered from northwest China and Kazakhstan once it is completed.

Last April, PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and gas producer, began laying an 878-km pipeline linking the facility with the Lanzhou oil production hub in the northwest province of Gansu.

Tang said PetroChina had also won environmental approval to build an 800,000-tonne ethylene production complex in the nearby city of Nanchong. He said the facility would take three to five years to complete.

China's state-owned oil giants are in the middle of a rapid refinery expansion programme, with around 4 million bpd of new capacity scheduled to begin operation by 2015.

Total capacity was around 10.8 million bpd by the end of last year, according to the China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), PetroChina's state-owned parent and China's top oil and gas producer.

PetroChina's chairman, Jiang Jiemin, told reporters on Monday the company had no plans to cut refinery output, despite mounting losses brought about by government pricing controls.

He said the company's refining units suffered losses of more than 50 billion yuan ($7.93 billion) in 2011. ($1=6.3080 yuan) (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills and Clarence Fernandez)