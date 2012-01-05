BEIJING Jan 5 PetroChina's Jinzhou refinery plans to shut down a 80,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit for around one month of maintenance in the second quarter of this year, an industry source said on Thursday.

The maintenance could also include a fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit and a coking unit, the source said.

Crude throughput in Jinzhou in 2012 will remain unchanged from last year at 130,000 bpd, he said.

It plans to process 122,500 bpd of crude oil in January, steady from December, he added.

Jinzhou, in the northeastern Liaoning province, has crude refining capacity of 150,000 bpd.