By Michael Martina
BEIJING, July 24 China's official news agency
hinted that more foreign pharmaceutical firms could soon be
implicated in a corruption scandal sweeping the industry, in the
wake of bribery accusations against British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline.
"It will not be surprising if more pharmaceutical companies
and hospitals, domestic or international, are to be involved in
probes in the days to come," the Xinhua news agency said on
Wednesday in an English-language commentary.
Xinhua did not name any firms or hospitals, but said the
government was trying to tackle "rampant" malpractice in the
pharmaceutical sector, including corruption.
Underscoring the rot in China's health sector, state media
said more than 1,000 doctors, nurses and administrators at 73
hospitals in Zhangzhou city in the southeastern province of
Fujian had been found taking kickbacks.
State broadcaster CCTV said 90 percent of the city's doctors
were involved and that authorities had recovered 20.5 million
yuan ($3.34 million) in illicit funds after a six month
investigation.
A lot of the kickbacks revolved around the distribution of
medicines, CCTV said. It said 57 people, called "drug reps" in
the report, had been detained. CCTV did not name any companies.
Chinese police have accused GlaxoSmithKline of funnelling up
to 3 billion yuan ($488.81 million) to travel agencies to
facilitate bribes to doctors and officials to boost sales and
the price of its medicines in China.
GSK has called the accusations "shameful" and on Monday said
some of its Chinese executives appeared to have broken the law.
Xinhua said multinational pharmaceutical companies should
set a good example for local firms.
"Big international firms should shoulder (their) due
responsibilities to bid farewell to malpractice," it said.
Such commentaries, while not official statements, provide a
window into the government's thinking. English-language
commentaries are also often intended for international
consumption.
GOVERNMENT CRACKDOWN
Xinhua said the following government agencies were all
taking action: the ministries of public security and health, the
National Development and Reform Commission, which sets prices,
and the State Administration for Industry and Commerce, a
regulator.
"It is true that malpractice has (been) rampant in China's
pharmaceutical industry and hospitals for years, but now China
(is) determined to reform its health system and root out
malpractice, including taking kickbacks and price-fixing," the
commentary added.
Chinese police have questioned local employees from another
British drugmaker, AstraZeneca. The company has said
police were treating this as an individual case and not related
to other investigations.
Authorities have also visited the offices of Belgian
drugmaker UCB.
And the authorities have detained a British and a U.S.
citizen, although it is not clear if those detentions were
directly linked to the pharmaceutical probe sparked by the GSK
allegations.
Corruption in China's pharmaceutical industry is fuelled in
part by the low base salaries for doctors at the country's
13,500 public hospitals.
On Tuesday, Xinhua said 39 employees at a hospital in
southern Guangdong province would be punished for taking
kickbacks totalling 2.82 million yuan from two local drugmakers
between January 2010 and December 2012.
China has committed to making health care affordable for its
1.37 billion people.
But ordinary Chinese cite the cost of medicine as a major
irritant. Many Chinese prefer foreign brands over local drugs
because of the widespread circulation of fake medicine.
China's State Council, or cabinet, on Wednesday said in a
statement posted on the government's website that it would
reform drug pricing and procurement mechanisms, guarantee drug
quality and "fairly reduce drug costs ... and resolutely
investigate illicit kickback behaviour".