China adds 36 drugs to key insurance list after agreeing price cuts

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - China will add 36 new medicines to a key list of drugs that are covered by the country's basic medical insurance schemes after drug firms agreed to average price cuts of 44 percent against the retail cost of the medicines last year.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said in a statement on Wednesday that the agreed price cuts went as high as 70 percent. Steep price cuts are often a requirement for drug firms to get their products onto China's state insurance.

China updated the National Reimbursable Drug List (NRDL) in February this year, but said at the time there were around 45 medicines still being negotiated. These drugs were seen as being expensive but as having high clinical value.

The new list earlier this year, the first update in eight years, marked a long-awaited fillip for drugmakers in the world's second-largest drug market where many new drugs have been out of patients' reach because of high costs. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)