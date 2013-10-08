Oct 8 Chinese pharmaceutical companies Zhejiang CONBA and Yabao expect their nine-month net profit to rise around 70 percent from a year earlier, unfazed by the country's recent crackdown on corruption in the sector.

Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which makes products such as ginko tablets, said its profit increase would mainly come from rising sales, revenue contribution from a unit and government subsidies.

Investment gains are also expected to have helped boost the net profit rise, said CONBA, which posted a net profit of 177.9 million yuan ($29 million) in the January-September period a year earlier.

In a separate filing to the exchange, Yabao Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which is based in China's Shanxi province, said it expected its nine-month net profit to gain 70-80 percent from 59.7 million yuan during the year-ago period.

Yabao attributed the profit gain to increased sales in its key products and investment gains after it sold a stake in a unit.

China's drug companies are likely to benefit from China's growing demand in healthcare services in the long term, with spending in the sector expected to rise to $1 trillion by 2020 from $357 billion in 2011.

However, some international and local firms have been hurt by China's clampdown on the pharmaceutical sector this year, which saw Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc accused by Chinese police of using travel agencies as intermediaries to make illegal payments to doctors.

CONBA and Yabao's announcements came after China's market closed. CONBA's shares ended 0.95 percent lower at 13.59 yuan. Yabao's stock closed up 1.06 percent at 6.68 yuan, lagging the Shanghai composite index's 1.08 percent rise. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE and Meg Shen in HONG KONG, editing by Louise Heavens)