SHANGHAI Dec 4 Chinese political advisors on
Thursday proposed cutting red tape to encourage the development
of generic drugs and strengthen quality standards, the official
Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
A central set of standards for hospitals to use when
selecting drugs should be established as well as policies to
encourage procurement of better drugs, the National Committee of
the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said
according to Xinhua.
"Improving the quality of generic drugs concerns the
sustainability of the health insurance system and matters to
whether people can afford efficient drugs," Xinhua said, quoting
a statement released by the committee.
China's Food and Drug Administration has promised to speed
up approval of innovative new drugs, which can take 5-7 years,
while cracking down on substandard local generics.
Domestic drugmakers have been competing heavily with their
multinational counterparts, stoking a structural upheaval in
China's hospital-dominated prescription drug market.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)