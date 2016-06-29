(Recasts and adds U.S. comment)
By Ben Blanchard and Anthony Deutsch
BEIJING/AMSTERDAM, June 29 An international
court said on Wednesday it would deliver a hotly anticipated
ruling in the Philippines' case against China over the South
China Sea on July 12, drawing an immediate rebuke from Beijing,
which rejects the tribunal's jurisdiction.
The United States, which is a close ally of the Philippines
and is concerned about China's expansive South China Sea claims,
reiterated its backing for The Hague-based Permanent Court of
Arbitration and urged a peaceful resolution of the dispute.
Manila is contesting China's historical claim to about 90
percent of the South China Sea, one of the world's busiest
shipping lanes. Several Southeast Asian states have overlapping
claims in the sea and the dispute has sparked concerns of a
military confrontation that could disrupt global trade.
In a lengthy statement after the court's announcement of the
July 12 ruling date, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei
said Manila's approach flouted international law.
"I again stress that the arbitration court has no
jurisdiction in the case and on the relevant matter, and should
not hold hearings or make a ruling," he said.
"The Philippines' unilateral lodging of the South China Sea
arbitration case is contrary to international law."
He said: "On the issue of territory and disputes over
maritime delineation, China does not accept any dispute
resolution from a third party and does not accept any dispute
resolution forced on China."
In Manila, presidential communications secretary Herminio
Coloma Jr said the Philippines "expects a just and fair ruling
that will promote peace and stability in the region".
U.S. state department spokeswoman Anna Richey-Allen
reiterated U.S. backing for the court. "We support the peaceful
resolution of disputes in the South China Sea, including the use
of international legal mechanisms such as arbitration."
China's official Xinhua news agency said the court was a
"law-abusing tribunal" that had "widely contested jurisdiction."
It said the case would only worsen the dispute.
"Manila fails to see that such an arbitration will only stir
up more trouble in the South China Sea, which doesn't serve the
interests of the concerned parties in the least," it said.
The case "even threatens to further complicate the issue by
giving certain parties in the disputes the false impression they
could profit by deliberately creating chaos", Xinhua added.
China's bases its South China Sea claim on a so-called "Nine
Dash line" stretching deep into the maritime heart of southeast
Asia and covering hundreds of disputed islands and reefs, rich
fishing grounds and oil and gas deposits.
The Philippines argues that China's claim violates the U.N.
Convention on the Law of the Sea and restricts its rights to
exploit resources and fishing areas within its exclusive
economic zone.
U.S. officials are worried China may respond to what is
widely expected to be a negative ruling for Beijing by declaring
an air defense identification zone in the South China Sea, as it
did in the East China Sea in 2013, and by stepping up its
building and fortification of artificial islands.
U.S. officials say that beyond diplomatic pressure, the U.S.
response to such moves could include accelerated
"freedom-of-navigation" patrols by U.S. warships and overflights
by U.S. aircraft as well as increased defense aid to southeast
Asian countries.
China has accused the United States of "hyping" the issue
and warned in May that international complaints about its
actions in the South China Sea would snap back on its critics.
But it has largely avoided specific threats of how it might
respond to the arbitration ruling.
(Additional reporting by Manny Mogato in Manila and David
