UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING, June 29 China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday an arbitration court hearing the dispute between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea has no jurisdiction and that Manila's unilateral lodging of the case is against international law.
The ministry, in a lengthy statement, added that China would not accept any forced dispute resolution. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders