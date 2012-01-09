BEIJING Jan 9 China on Monday rejected
accusations by Manila that three Chinese ships had intruded into
waters claimed by the Philippines.
China, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan
have conflicting claims in the Spratleys, an area believed to
contain huge deposits of oil and gas in the South China Sea.
.
Manila last week expressed "serious concerns" to China after
it said two Chinese vessels and a Chinese navy warship were
spotted last month in disputed waters claimed by the
Philippines.
Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin called those accusations
groundless at a regular Foreign Ministry briefing on Monday,
saying "China has indisputable sovereignty" over the area.
He also said he hoped the Philippines would "not provoke
trouble and make disturbances" and do more to protect peace and
stability in the region.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Ken Wills)