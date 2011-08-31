BEIJING Aug 31 Philippine President Benigno Aquino told a trade forum in China on Wednesday that the Philippines is "open for business" as he seeks up to $7 billion worth of deals on his first state visit to China, cementing ties strained by territorial disputes.

Aquino was speaking to officials and business executives at the Philippines-China economic and trade forum in Beijing on the first leg of his four-day visit that Manila hopes will result in investments from the world's second-biggest economy for big-ticket infrastructure projects.

He is due to hold talks later on Wednesday with Chinese President Hu Jintao and on Thursday with Premier Wen Jiabao.

"In the past our commercial relations have been more beneficial to you, than to us," Aquino said. "Now, we have come here to balance the equation."

He welcomed Chinese business and investment in particular in the tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors.

"Let me declare once again: the Philippines is indeed open for business," he added.

Aquino said that the Philippines will ensure that Chinese businesses are given a "level playing field" as he pledged to instill "a culture of transparency."

"The biggest change between the Philippines under my administration and under the previous government is a change in mindset," he said. "We will not take short cuts in order to close deals; we will follow the correct procedures."

China has leveraged its economic influence in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America to gain political dominance and blunt tensions with its rivals as it hunts for new sources of energy and raw materials.

During Aquino's trip, both Manila and Beijing are likely to touch on a number of sensitive issues including territorial disputes in the South China Sea and Manila's concerns about Filipinos jailed in China.

By 2016, the two sides plan to exceed $60 billion in bilateral trade, China National Radio's website cited China's Vice Premier Wang Qishan as saying.

China is the third-biggest trade partner to the Philippines, with two-way trade of $27.7 billion in 2010, an increase of 35.1 percent from 2009.

The Philippines' oil and gas resources are attractive to resource-hungry China. Manila said in early August that Chinese firms, including China's top offshore oil producer, CNOOC , were interested in investing in 15 oil and gas exploration contracts worth at least $7.5 billion. .

In the first few months of his administration, Aquino made an effort to avoid antagonising China by declining an invitation to send a representative to attend last December's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Norway honouring jailed Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.

But relations have soured following a series of disputes on issues including the execution of three Filipinos convicted of drug smuggling in China in March and tensions over rival claims in the oil-rich South China Sea, or the West Philippine Sea as it is known by the Filipinos.

During his trip, Aquino will visit the commercial city of Shanghai and Xiamen in southeastern Fujian province, where the family of his mother, democracy icon Corazon Aquino, has its roots. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ken Wills and Frederik Richter)