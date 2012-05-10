(Refiles to fix Reuters Information Code)
By Chris Buckley and Manuel Mogato
BEIJING/MANILA May 10 China on Thursday urged
the Philippines to ensure the safety of its citizens ahead of
planned anti-Chinese protests, as tensions mount over a
territorial standoff in the resource-rich South China Sea.
A protest of about 1,000 people, organised for Friday in
Manila by Philippine civil society and political groups, risks
worsening strains over the disputed waters, thought to posses
abundant oil and gas reserves and fishing stocks.
The two countries are engaged in a more than month-long
confrontation that began when Manila sent a warship to check on
Chinese fishing boats in the region, and escalated to involve
four Chinese maritime surveillance ships.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said the protest
plans have "aroused the concern and strong reaction of the
Chinese public at home and abroad."
"China is paying close attention to the safety of the
Chinese people and institutions in the Philippines, and demands
that the Philippines provide effective assurances for their
safety," Hong told reporters at a regular press briefing.
Chinese travel agencies have suspended tourist packages to
the Philippines and promised refunds to customers who have
booked trips, Chinese state media reported Thursday, as tensions
over disputed islands in the South China Sea
escalated.
On Tuesday, China's embassy in Manila posted an advisory on
its website asking its citizens to stay indoors, avoid
demonstrations and refrain from confrontations with locals.
The protest organisers plan similar actions at China's
embassies and consulates in the United States, Canada,
Australia, Italy and other Asian capitals. Beijing has accused
Manila of using the standoff to incite domestic opinion that has
damaged Sino-Philippine relations.
Hong said Beijing would closely follow indications from the
Philippine foreign minister that Manila would put forward a new
proposal to ease friction over the disputed area, known as the
Scarborough Shoal in English and Huangyan island in Chinese.
NATIONALIST IRE
The dispute is one of myriad of conflicting claims over
islands, reefs and shoals in the South China Sea that pit China
against the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan.
Tension has risen in the past two years over worries that
China, in its economic and military expansion, is becoming more
assertive in its claims.
On Thursday, China's state-run media continued an onslaught
of angry commentary about the dispute, reflecting nationalist
ire among many Chinese people who believe their country has
exercised great restraint.
The Liberation Army Daily hinted that Beijing would not
flinch from a military response if the conflict escalates.
"What we want to say is that anyone who tries in vain to
seize sovereignty of Huangyan Island will be rebuffed by the
Chinese government, Chinese people, and even more the Chinese
military," a commentary in the military paper said.
The row threatens to disrupt trade and tourism between
Beijing and Manila, with Chinese media reporting that companies,
including Ctrip.com and Beijing International Travel
Service, have halted tours to the Philippines and will not
accept bookings until the tensions ease.
Chinese travellers are the fourth largest inbound tourism
market for the Philippines, behind South Korea, the United
States and Japan.
"The numbers are quite alarming because it (China) is a very
important tourism market for the Philippines," said Philippine
tourism undersecretary Victoria Jasmin.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley in Beijing, Manuel Mogato in
Manila, and Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Writing by Michael
Martina; Editing by Paul Tait and Ed Lane)