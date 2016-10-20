WASHINGTON Oct 20 The United States will seek
an explanation from the Philippines for President Rodrigo
Duterte's announcement of a "separation" from Washington, the
State Department said on Thursday, calling the remarks baffling
and at odds with the two countries' close relationship.
Duterte said during a visit to China on Thursday that
"America has lost" in military and economic ties with the
Philippines and "I announce my separation from the United
States."
"We are going to be seeking an explanation of exactly what
the president meant when he talked about separation from the
U.S.," said State Department spokesman John Kirby. "It's not
clear to us exactly what that means in all its ramifications."
