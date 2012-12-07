HONG KONG Dec 7 Shares in PICC Group
opened 3.2 percent higher on their Hong Kong debut on Friday,
after the Chinese state-owned insurer priced its $3.1 billion
IPO near the bottom of an indicative range last week.
People's Insurance Company (Group) of China, as the company
is formally called, priced the biggest initial public offering
in Hong Kong in two years at HK$3.48 per share, after marketing
the deal in a range of HK$3.42-HK$4.03.
By 0121 GMT, PICC Group was trading at HK$3.59. The
benchmark Hang Seng index gained 0.2 percent.
The IPO was the biggest in Hong Kong since the $20.5 billion
listing of AIA Group Ltd in October 2010. The deal is
also the largest in Asia excluding Japan since plantation
company Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd's $3.3
billion offering in June 2012.
PICC Group hired a record number of underwriters and secured
$1.82 billion in commitments from cornerstone investors to help
ensure a smooth IPO.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Credit Suisse Group
AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and HSBC Holdings
Plc acted as sponsors of the IPO.
The record list of 17 banks helping to underwrite the deal
also included Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan
Stanley and UBS AG, as well Chinese firms such
as ABC International and BOC International.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Alex Richardson)