UOB eyes US dollar, euro covered bonds
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (IFR) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank has hired banks to lead a proposed euro benchmark five-year and/or US dollar benchmark three-year Reg S covered bond issue.
HONG KONG Dec 6 PICC Group gained as much as 6.3 percent in gray market trading on Thursday, signalling expectations the Chinese state-owned insurer will climb in its official debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.
Shares in People's Insurance Company (Group) of China (PICC), as the company is formally called, changed hands at HK$3.64, up from the IPO price of HK$3.48, according to PhillipMart, the pre-market trading platform of Phillip Securities in Hong Kong. The stock traded at HK$3.7, up 6.3 percent, at the Bright Smart Securities pre-IPO platform.
Gray market prices are quoted by brokerages ahead of a security being officially traded on an exchange.
The Chinese state-owned insurer priced its $3.1 billion IPO near the bottom of an indicative range of HK$3.42-HK$4.03 per share last week. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (IFR) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank has hired banks to lead a proposed euro benchmark five-year and/or US dollar benchmark three-year Reg S covered bond issue.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
Feb 21 Australian shares nudged lower on Tuesday morning as the earnings season kept many investors sidelined, with Oil Search falling after reporting an annual drop in profits while losses in financial stocks dragged on the main index.