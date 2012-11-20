HONG KONG Nov 21 Chinese state-owned insurer PICC Group Ltd is offering to sell shares for HK$3.43-$4.03 each in its proposed Hong Kong initial public offering, seeking to raise up to $3.6 billion, IFR reported.

People's Insurance Company (Group) of China (PICC), one of China's largest insurers, is tapping the Hong Kong equity market at a time when IPO volumes in the island city have tumbled.

The price range values the company between 96 billion yuan to 113.2 billion yuan ($15.4 billion to $18.2 billion), IFR said, citing four sources familiar with the matter, lower than the 130 billion yuan valuation initially sought by the company.

The company is offering 6.9 billion primary shares, or 16.7 percent of the enlarged capital, aiming to raise 19.18 billion yuan to 22.6 billion yuan ($3.08 billion to $3.63 billion). Proceeds from the offer will be used to bolster PICC's capital base, the report said. ($1 = 6.2326 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song of IFR; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)