HONG KONG Nov 30 Chinese state-owned insurer
PICC Group has priced its Hong Kong initial public
offering at HK$3.48 per share, near the bottom of an indicative
range, IFR reported on Friday.
People's Insurance Company (Group) of China (PICC), as the
company is formally called, offered 6.9 billion new shares,
putting the total deal at HK$24 billion ($3.1 billion). It had
marketed the IPO at an indicative range of HK$3.42-HK$4.03 per
share.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Credit Suisse Group
AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and HSBC Holdings
Plc acted as sponsors of the IPO.
The list of banks helping to underwrite the deal includes
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and
UBS AG, as well Chinese firms such as ABC
International and BOC International.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song of IFR; Writing by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)