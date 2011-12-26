SHANGHAI Dec 26 A whirlwind of pillows
bearing the names of bosses and teachers filled the air as
hundreds of Chinese gathered to blow off stress in Shanghai,
staging a massive pillow battle.
The annual event marked its fifth year with such a surge in
interest from stressed young office workers and students that
organizers held two nights of pillow fighting before Christmas
Day and plan another for Dec 30.
"Nowadays there are many white collar workers and students
that are facing huge pressures at work and at school, so we hope
to give them an outlet to release their stress before the end of
the year," said Eleven Wang, the founder and mastermind behind
the epic pillow fights.
"Sometimes we have pressure on us by our bosses, teachers
and exams, so today we can go crazy. Everyone will get to write
onto the pillows the names of their bosses, teachers and exam
subjects, and enjoy and vent to the maximum," he added.
"After releasing the stress, we can once again face our
daily life with joy."
Pillows were handed out at the door as participants entered,
then emotion stoked by a rock concert, with many on the floor of
the huge event space rocking and waving their pillows in time to
the music.
Then came the fighting.
Pillows filled the air, with many combatants opting for
throwing rather than using them to whack opponents. A few
hapless participants shielded their heads with as many pillows
as they could hold, but most ventured eagerly in to the fray.
"I really enjoyed the fight, but my friend was useless. He
joined in for two ticks and could not go on, he was afraid of
getting beaten by other people," said 24-year-old Chen Yi.
"I thought it was pretty meaningful. I've just been working
so much (at the office) and never get to break out in a sweat,
so it felt really good."
Others gamely said they enjoyed the experience even though
they ended up as attackees rather than attackers.
"I don't know who pushed me, but all of a sudden I was in
the pile of pillows, where I became the target of many people,
and was beaten by all sorts of people," said university student
Zhu Shishan. "Very meaningful."
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Elaine Lies)