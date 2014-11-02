* Beijing moving to open up low-level airspace
* More than 200 firms seek new general aviation licences
* New wealthy also learning how to fly own planes
By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Nov 3 China's national civil aviation
authority says the country will need to train about half a
million civilian pilots by 2035, up from just a few thousand
now, as wannabe flyers chase dreams of landing lucrative jobs at
new air service operators.
The aviation boom comes as China allows private planes to
fly below 1,000 metres from next year without military approval,
seeking to boost its transport infrastructure. Commercial
airlines aren't affected, but more than 200 new firms have
applied for general aviation operating licences, while China's
high-rollers are also eager for permits to fly their own planes.
The civil aviation authority's own training unit can only
handle up to 100 students a year. With the rest of China's 12 or
so existing pilot schools bursting at the seams, foreign players
are joining local firms in laying the groundwork for new courses
that can run to hundreds of thousands of dollars per trainee.
"The first batch of students we enrolled in 2010 were mostly
business owners interested in getting a private license," said
Sun Fengwei, deputy chief of the Civil Aviation Administration
of China's (CAAC) pilot school. "But now more and more young
people also want to learn flying so that they can get a job at
general aviation companies."
While uncertainties remain for what will be a brand new
industry, firms are betting they can make money and trainee
pilots are convinced they can land dream jobs. Among them is
Zong Rui, a 28-year-old former soldier in the People's
Liberation Army from Shandong province in east China, attending
a pilot school in Tianjin, an hour's drive from Beijing.
"The salary is good for a general aviation pilot," Zong told
Reuters by telephone, preparing for a training session. Even
without a job lined up, Zong is certain money he borrowed to
learn how to fly will pay off: "I can easily pay back the
500,000 yuan ($81,750) tuition in two years, once I get a job."
OPEN SKIES
By the end of the year, industry executives expect Beijing
to issue detailed guidelines on how it will implement plans
unveiled in 2010 to open up airspace below 1,000 metres in 2015,
expanding the open skies to airspace below 3,000 metres by 2020.
Global makers of small planes, like Cessna Aircraft Company
, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd or Piaggio Aero
Industries SpA, have long had their sights on China's burgeoning
general aviation market.
Now they're being joined by air service providers like
Tasmania-based Rotor-Lift Aviation, which has helped train
pilots in Hong Kong, Malaysia and other Asian countries.
"I came here for opportunities," said Peter McKenzie,
Rotor-Lift training manager. McKenzie has been in talks to
establish a training programme for Chinese general aviation
pilots in Australia as well as a joint venture.
Taking training outside China is an option also favored by
China's biggest aircraft maker, Aviation Industry Corporation of
China, which has invested in a flying school in South Africa.
Other foreign players include Spain's Indra Sistemas
, the first foreign company certified by CAAC to
implement a full flight simulator for helicopters in China.
Canada's CAE Inc also operates a partly-owned flight
training center in south China.
While the majority of new trainee pilots set their sights on
a license as a means to a career, for some among China's more
affluent classes it's a key to a flamboyant new hobby.
For Li Zheng, 33-year-old owner of an advertising company,
driving a fancy car isn't that exciting anymore: He has set his
sights on flying his own plane.
"I love sports, especially those with a challenge, like
flying," said Li, a former hot air balloon racer, speaking just
before a training flight. Li's ultimate goal: buying an airplane
to fly with his wife, who recently joined Abu Dhabi-based Etihad
Airways as a flight attendant.
(1 US dollar = 6.1168 Chinese yuan)
