SHANGHAI Nov 8 The trust unit of Ping An Insurance , China's second-biggest life insurer, has won a bid for the entire stake in cosmetics maker Shanghai Jahwa (Group) Co Ltd in a deal worth at least 5.1 billion yuan ($803 million).

An investment arm of Ping An Trust will buy a 100 percent stake in Jiahwa, Jiahwa's listed unit said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday, without disclosing financial details.

Jahwa had put itself up for sale with a minimum price tag of 5.1 billion yuan, and the deal had attracted potential investors including Hainan Airlines Group and private equity firm Hony Capital.

Ping An Trust has investments in a wide range of industries including finance, electrics, real estate, e-commerce and hotel management. In the consumer sector, Ping An Trust owns a stake in medicine producer Yunan Baiyao Group .

Ping An outbid rival bidders with its attractive restructuring plan, the official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

Ping An has promised to inject 7 billion yuan into Jiahwa over the next five years, with a goal to boost its sales to more than 16 billion yuan by 2015, the newspaper said.

Ping An will also use its financial resources to help Jiahwa acquire three to four high-end consumer brands, and help it expand into new businesses such as jewelry and watches, it said.

Jiahwa is one of Shanghai's oldest cosmetics makers with household brands such as GF, Chinfi and Maxam. The group has assets worth more than 4 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.351 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Melanie Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)