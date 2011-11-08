NFL-Super Bowl sets gambling record at Nevada sports books
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
SHANGHAI Nov 8 The trust unit of Ping An Insurance , China's second-biggest life insurer, has won a bid for the entire stake in cosmetics maker Shanghai Jahwa (Group) Co Ltd in a deal worth at least 5.1 billion yuan ($803 million).
An investment arm of Ping An Trust will buy a 100 percent stake in Jiahwa, Jiahwa's listed unit said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday, without disclosing financial details.
Jahwa had put itself up for sale with a minimum price tag of 5.1 billion yuan, and the deal had attracted potential investors including Hainan Airlines Group and private equity firm Hony Capital.
Ping An Trust has investments in a wide range of industries including finance, electrics, real estate, e-commerce and hotel management. In the consumer sector, Ping An Trust owns a stake in medicine producer Yunan Baiyao Group .
Ping An outbid rival bidders with its attractive restructuring plan, the official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.
Ping An has promised to inject 7 billion yuan into Jiahwa over the next five years, with a goal to boost its sales to more than 16 billion yuan by 2015, the newspaper said.
Ping An will also use its financial resources to help Jiahwa acquire three to four high-end consumer brands, and help it expand into new businesses such as jewelry and watches, it said.
Jiahwa is one of Shanghai's oldest cosmetics makers with household brands such as GF, Chinfi and Maxam. The group has assets worth more than 4 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.351 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Melanie Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i