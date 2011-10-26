SHANGHAI Oct 26 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd, the world's second-largest life insurer by market value, posted a 44 percent fall in third-quarter earnings as it booked costs related to its takeover of Shenzhen Development Bank .

Net profit during the July-September period fell to 1.76 billion yuan ($276 million), or 0.22 yuan per share, from 3.15 billion yuan, or 0.41 yuan per share a year earlier, Ping An said in an exchange filing.

That fell far short of an average forecast of 3.78 billion yuan made by three analysts surveyed by Reuters, which may not have taken into account the one-off acquisition-related cost.

Excluding the impact of the merger, Ping An's quarterly profit rose 29 percent in the first nine months of the year to 16.5 billion yuan, it said.

Chinese insurers, whose profits are highly correlated with investment returns, are suffering from a stock market that slumped 15 percent in the third quarter. ($1 = 6.360 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jason Subler; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)