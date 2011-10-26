* Ping An Q3 net slumps 44 pct on one-off acquisition costs

* Stock market slump hurts investment returns

* Results bode ill for New China Life IPO (Adds detail, company quotes, background)

By Samuel Shen and Jason Subler

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 China's Ping An Insurance , the world's second-largest life insurer, posted a surprise 44 percent slump in third-quarter profit, hit by one-off costs for its takeover of Shenzhen Development Bank .

Ping An, in which bank HSBC owns a 15.6 percent stake, also had to contend with sinking markets.

"The stock market slump had a negative impact on our profit and returns," Ping An said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. "Compared with last year, we're more cautious toward investment, and the operation environment is getting tougher."

The negative outlook bodes ill for the planned initial public offering of New China Life, the nation's third-biggest life insurer, and could discourage investors from bargain-hunting, even though many insurance stocks are at record lows.

China's stock market slumped 15 percent in the third quarter, hurting insurers' investment returns -- a big contributor to their profit -- and made some insurance products less appealing to clients, who are increasingly drawn to higher-yielding bank products amid stubbornly high inflation.

Net profit during the July-September period fell to 1.76 billion yuan ($276 million), or 0.22 yuan per share, from 3.15 billion yuan, or 0.41 yuan per share a year earlier, Ping An said.

That fell far short of an average forecast of 3.78 billion yuan made by three analysts surveyed by Reuters, which may not have taken into account the one-off acquisition-related cost.

Excluding the impact of the merger, Ping An's profit rose 29 percent in the first nine months of the year to 16.5 billion yuan, it said.

LESS VULNERABLE

Ping An has been less vulnerable to market volatility than its peers thanks to a strategy of business diversification as Chairman Ma Mingzhe aims to build the company into a financial conglomerate.

Ping An, which completed its acquisition of Shenzhen Development Bank in July, said profit contribution from its banking business rose sharply during the third quarter, partly offsetting the stock market impact.

Ping An's bigger rival China Life Insurance Co Ltd is expected to report a 35 percent drop in third-quarter earnings late on Thursday, according to forecasts by three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

China International Capital Corp (CICC) forecast that a further 10 percent drop in China's stock market from the end of the third quarter would lower Ping An's annual profit by 4.9 percent and China Life's earnings by 6.1 percent.

Ping An shares have slumped 38 percent this year in Hong Kong, compared with a 17 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index , weighed down partly by concerns that the company may need to raise equity capital next year to strengthen its balance sheet.

China's insurance regulator is studying new ways to supplement insurers' capital, the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

Although insurance stocks are close to or even lower than during the 2008 global financial crisis, the time is still not ripe for long-term investments in them, CICC said.

All of which has cast a pall over the coming IPO of New China Life, which aims to raise $4 billion in Hong Kong and Shanghai later this year, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported earlier this month. ($1 = 6.360 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Will Waterman)