(Adds details on damages, analyst comment on supply)

* Puguang pumping at 4 mln cu.m/day, vs 16 mln cu.m. in Feb

* Sinopec had scaled back output at Puguang due high cost

* Supply loss due to accident roughly 3 pct of China's gas consumption

By Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, July 21 China's Sinopec Corp has cut daily production from its largest domestic gas field Puguang to 4 million cubic metres a day, just a quarter of its production rate early this year, after a deadly landslide and fire on a trunk gas pipeline.

The fire shut down a section of the 2,200 km (1,370 mile)Sichuan-East China pipeline on Wednesday, just two days after Sinopec completed a 38-day maintenance programme at Puguang, its first major overhaul since start-up in 2009.

Sinopec has estimated gas supply cuts to industrial and residential users of about 14.8 million cubic metres a day following the accident, roughly three percent of the country's total daily gas consumption.

The government of Wuhan, the closest major city to the damaged pipeline, said on Thursday that repair work would take about a week.

Sinopec said it cut production at Puguang but did not say by how much. The state-owned company said in February the field in the southwestern province of Sichuan was producing at 16 million cubic metres a day.

"It's not a totally a big surprise at this low production level given the field just came back from maintenance," said Chen Zhu, managing director of gas research at Beijing-based consultancy SIA Energy.

Sinopec has been scaling back operations at Puguang since around mid-2015 as its gas contains a high amount of poisonous sulfide, leading to high development costs, industry experts have said. The state energy giant has instead prioritized production at a shale development nearby.

Sinopec said on Thursday commercial gas sales from Puguang, which has an annual production capacity of 12 billion cubic metres, have been cut to 2.2 million cubic metres a day. That compared to 11.2 million cubic metres in February.

The accident followed days of heavy rainfall in mountainous Enshi county in the central Chinese province of Hubei, with the landslide triggering explosions and a fire in which two people died.

Local media, citing villagers, said the fire "wiped out several hundred metres of pipeline" and the flames continued for more than 10 hours as rescuers tried to empty the remaining fuel in the damaged pipeline.

Sinopec said it hoped to meet the supply gap for industrial and residential users from supplies in storage and with gas from PetroChina, the country's largest gas producer.

PetroChina operates a more extensive gas grid in the southwest, with supplies gathered from Turkmenistan in central Asia, northwest China, Sichuan, Chongqing as well as from Myanmar.

PetroChina's flagship West-to-East pipeline project has since 2015 established a swap mechanism with Sinopec's Sichuan-East China project to cover supply disruptions from each other. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard Pullin)