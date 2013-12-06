UPDATE 5-Oil edges off 3-month low but glut worries persist
* OPEC's willingness to extend production cuts in doubt (Updates prices in paragraphs 2-3)
BEIJING Dec 6 China has launched a nationwide probe into the safety of its oil and gas pipelines following a deadly blast that killed 62 people in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao last month, the country's safety watchdog said on Friday.
The investigation will focus on "hidden dangers" in the country's oil, gas and petrochemical sectors and will be completed by March of next year, the Chinese cabinet commission responsible for work safety said in a notice posted on its website (www.chinasafety.gov.cn).
The explosion at the Dongying-Huangdao II pipeline owned by top Asian refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) in Qingdao is believed to have been caused by oil leaking into city drainage facilities, according to a preliminary investigation.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue)
MOSCOW, March 10 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had met new Exxon Mobil chief executive officer Darren Woods on Thursday.
MANILA, March 10 Global commodities from oil to metals and grains were on course to post their steepest weekly declines in months on Friday as the recent rallies in the asset class showed signs of fatigue, pressured by a glut and tepid demand from top consumer China.