BEIJING, Sept 4 China has ordered oil firms to
fix faults in their oil and gas pipeline networks within three
years, Sinopec Corp said on Thursday, almost a year
after a blast in the state-run refiner's pipeline killed 62
people.
This is the first time a deadline has been imposed on oil
firms to rectify the long-standing safety problems in their
pipelines, which could increase the costs to deliver oil and
gas.
China uncovered nearly 30,000 risks in its oil and gas
pipeline sector during a nationwide safety probe launched at the
end of 2013, Sinopec quoted a notice from the State
Administration of Work Safety as saying.
The administration called for accelerating rectification in
the oil and gas pipeline sector and making efforts to complete
fixing the problems by June 2017, Sinopec said on its website
(www.sinopecnews.com).
The State Administration of Work Safety, an agency directly
under China's State Council and responsible for safety
regulation in the country, could not be immediately contacted.
Sinopec said the State Council, or cabinet, will set up an
institute guiding the rectification work. National oil and gas
companies and local governments will also set up their own
offices for it, it said.
Oil and gas firms should "remove hidden dangers" that can be
fixed by themselves within one year.
For the problems that cannot be resolved by them alone, such
as change of urban pipe layout or resettlement of residents who
live too close to energy pipelines, oil and gas companies should
report to the local governments to coordinate, it added.
China has 655 trunk oil and gas pipelines with a total
length of 102,000 kilometers. Some of them have been operating
for as long as 40 years, making them vulnerable to corrosion.
The explosion last November at the Dongying-Huangdao II
pipeline owned by Sinopec was attributed by the government to
pipeline corrosion, irregular work practices and a tangled
network of underground pipes.
The case highlights the risks involved as both energy
pipeline networks and China's cities expand rapidly. Urban
development has engulfed many existing pipelines, providing an
opportunity for thieves but also leaving lines dangerously close
to residents, industry and commerce.
