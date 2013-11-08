Nov 8 China's top leaders hold a closed-door
meeting from Saturday to set the country's economic agenda for
the next decade.
The Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party
gathers for four days in what is known as the third party
plenum.
President Xi Jinping has said the meeting would produce a
comprehensive set of reforms. Experts say it is expected to
produce broad outlines for policies, rather than specific
details on how China will transform its economy away from a
reliance on investment and exports and towards consumption and
services.
Below is a list of possible reform areas to be discussed:
STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES
Experts do not expect the plenum to produce detailed plans
for state-owned enterprise (SOE) reform, because of expected
resistance from vested interests. Privatisation will not be on
the agenda.
The country's top state asset regulator has said it is still
working on a plan to reform SOEs and may unveil steps after the
meeting.
SOEs are more likely to be indirectly affected by any
reforms adopted in related areas, such as energy and resource
pricing or lower entrance barriers for private sector
involvement in industries such as finance, healthcare and
infrastructure.
FINANCIAL REFORM
The leadership is expected to push reforms that let markets
play a greater role in setting interest rates. They might
introduce negotiable certificates of deposits and a bank deposit
insurance scheme, and to further relax state controls on the
interest rates banks can set on deposits.
Reforms may include more private-sector participation in
banking and measures to boost direct financing to the real
economy by deepening capital markets and expanding a pilot
programme for securitising credit assets.
The government may reiterate its commitment to easing
restrictions on capital movements in and out of the country and
yuan liberalisation.
FISCAL AND TAX REFORM
The chances of an immediate overhaul of the existing fiscal
and tax system, or of any major change in the distribution of
revenue between central and local governments is quite low.
The meeting is likely to launch changes in coal resource tax
so that the tax is levied on the value of sales, rather than
sales volumes. This would bring it into line with the way
similar taxes are applied to crude oil and natural gas.
Other measures likely to be discussed are:
- Introducing a consumption tax on goods that cause severe
environmental pollution and over-exploitation of resources as
well as on some luxury goods.
- Expansion of a pilot property tax to cities beyond
Shanghai and Chongqing. The tax is currently levied annually on
owners of spacious and expensive homes in the two pilot cities.
- Expanding a value-added tax pilot programme nationwide to
include more sectors in coming years. The tax is currently
applied in transportation and some modern services, such as
information technology, logistics and broadcasting and film
sectors.
The central government might absorb some local government
costs on social security, healthcare, food and drug quality
supervision, and other public services.
Beijing is expected to gradually expand municipal bond
issuance to clean up a chaotic system of local government
financing.
LAND REFORM
The plenum will likely push forward a process of
registration and confirmation of land use rights to pave the way
for land transfers. But land reform, a critical plank in
encouraging more people to move to urban areas, is controversial
and complex, so a major breakthrough is unlikely.
HOUSEHOLD REGISTRATION ("HUKOU") SYSTEM REFORM
Reform of the household registration system, which ties
access to social services such as healthcare and education to
the location where you are registered, will continue to follow
the existing strategy; further relaxing the system in small and
medium cities. Relaxing the system in large cities is unlikely.
STREAMLINING GOVERNMENT POWERS
The leadership is expected to discuss further simplifying
administration and decentralising government power to revitalise
the economy and give markets a bigger role.
SOCIAL SECURITY
The plenum might discuss expanding state pension coverage to
migrants and self-employed people and to more rural areas. It
may also discuss extending serious illness insurance coverage to
more people, increasing the government's contribution to basic
rural healthcare insurance and encouraging private firms to
enter the healthcare sector.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Jonathan
Standing)