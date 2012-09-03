UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
BEIJING, Sept 3 A contraction in China's factory sector activity intensified in August as both output and new orders dropped while manufacturers cut prices to compete for business, a survey showed on Monday.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a seasonally adjusted 47.6, its lowest level since March 2009. The reading was little changed from a flash, or preliminary, estimate of 47.8 and was lower than 49.3 in July.
The HSBC finding echoed the results of China's official PMI, released on Saturday, which hit a nine-month low in August, falling to a lower-than-expected 49.2 from 50.1 in July.
It was the first time the official PMI had fallen below 50 points, the threshold dividing expansion from contraction, since November 2011. [I D:nL4E8JT0NI]
August marked the 10th straight month that the HSBC survey, which better reflects smaller and private-sector manufacturers, has been below 50.
The employment sub-index fell for the sixth month in a row, to its worst reading since March 2009.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources