BEIJING, Sept 3 A contraction in China's factory sector activity intensified in August as both output and new orders dropped while manufacturers cut prices to compete for business, a survey showed on Monday.

The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a seasonally adjusted 47.6, its lowest level since March 2009. The reading was little changed from a flash, or preliminary, estimate of 47.8 and was lower than 49.3 in July.

The HSBC finding echoed the results of China's official PMI, released on Saturday, which hit a nine-month low in August, falling to a lower-than-expected 49.2 from 50.1 in July.

It was the first time the official PMI had fallen below 50 points, the threshold dividing expansion from contraction, since November 2011. [I D:nL4E8JT0NI]

August marked the 10th straight month that the HSBC survey, which better reflects smaller and private-sector manufacturers, has been below 50.

The employment sub-index fell for the sixth month in a row, to its worst reading since March 2009.